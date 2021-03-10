(Bloomberg) -- Television journalist Geraldo Rivera says he may run for the U.S. Senate seat now held by retiring Ohio Senator Rob Portman.

Rivera, in a tweet tagged from Siesta Key, Florida, said he was “pondering running” for Portman’s seat. Rivera, 77, has lived in Shaker Heights, Ohio, since 2017 and has hosted a radio show “Geraldo in Cleveland” since 2018.

Rivera was a longtime ally of former President Donald Trump but their relationship soured after the 2020 election. Rivera criticized Trump for his refusal to accept his loss to President Joe Biden, saying Trump was acting “like an entitled frat boy.” He said the former president was guilty of inciting the Jan. 6th riot at the U.S. Capitol, though he added that Biden should pardon him.

Rivera, who’s had a long television career as a reporter and talk show host and is now a “roaming correspondent at large” with the Fox News network, also toyed with the idea of a Republican Senate run in 2014 in New Jersey. He never became a candidate.

Rivera did not immediately respond to requests for comment and did not mention on which party line he would run. He has said he voted to re-elect Barack Obama, a Democrat, in 2012.

Portman is one of five Republican senators who have said they will not seek re-election in 2022. Missouri Senator Roy Blunt on Monday was the latest to announce he would not run, joining Richard Burr of North Carolina, Richard Shelby of Alabama and Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania.

