(Bloomberg) -- Broadcom Inc. said its $61 billion agreement to buy software maker VMware Inc. will close before the expiration of their merger agreement, an attempt to reassure investors after concerns that Chinese regulators might delay the deal.

There’s “no legal impediment” to closing under US merger regulations, the companies said in a statement on Monday. The deal has received legal clearance to combine in Australia, Brazil, Canada, the European Union, Israel, Japan, South Africa, South Korea, Tawian and the UK, and foreign investment control clearance in all necessary jurisdictions, they said.

Still, the companies didn’t give an update on their attempt to get approval in China, the last major hurdle for the deal to clear. The Financial Times had previously reported that antitrust regulators in the country may take longer to approve the combination given a tightening of US chip sanctions, sending shares of VMWare below the offer price earlier this month.

Under the deal terms, shareholders could choose to receive either $142.50 in cash or 0.2520 shares of Broadcom stock for each VMware share. That represented a 44% premium to VMware’s closing price on May 20, 2022, the last trading day before Bloomberg News reported on the takeover talks.

Broadcom Chief Executive Officer Hock Tan aims to turn VMware into the centerpiece of his software operations after previously purchasing CA Technologies and Symantec Corp.’s corporate security business. VMware, founded in 1998, pioneered so-called virtualization programs, which consolidated applications and workloads on a smaller number of server computers. The innovation made it easier for servers to handle more than one program.

VMware agreed to the takeover in May 2022, setting a record for an acquisition by a chipmaker. The largest previous purchase was Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s $34.1 billion takeover of Xilinx Inc. The deal included a so-called go-shop clause, which let VMware solicit competing offers, but no other suitors emerged.

The VMware transaction was part of a flurry of dealmaking in 2022. Microsoft Corp. agreed that January to buy video-game publisher Activision Blizzard Inc. for $69 billion. A consortium backed by Vista Equity Partners set out to acquire software maker Citrix Systems Inc. for $13 billion, and Elon Musk announced a $44 billion buyout of Twitter Inc. in April. Those deals have all now closed.

