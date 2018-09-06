(Bloomberg) -- Chipmaker Broadcom Inc. gave a quarterly sales forecast that topped analysts’ estimates on strong demand for data-center semiconductors. The stock rallied in extended trading, following an earlier sell-off in chip industry shares.

Revenue will be about $5.4 billion, plus or minus $75 million, in the fiscal fourth quarter, which ends in October, the San Jose-based company said Thursday in a statement. Analysts had projected sales of $5.36 billion, according to the average of estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

Chief Executive Officer Hock Tan has built a company that’s nearly three times the size it was in 2015 through acquisitions that have transformed a big chunk of the semiconductor industry. After his attempt to purchase Qualcomm Inc. was blocked by the government earlier this year, Tan surprised analysts in July by announcing he will buy software maker CA Technologies for about $18.9 billion. The deal takes the company into an unrelated business and indicates more purchases in that area may follow.

Broadcom’s main semiconductor business is used by analysts and investors as an indicator of the confidence major smartphone makers have in current demand and future products. The company’s Wi-Fi chips are part of leading models by Samsung Electronics Co. and Apple Inc. Analysts such as Chris Rolland at Susquehanna Financial Group predict that weaker-than-expected demand for Samsung’s latest flagship Galaxy phone and a reduction of inventory of iPhone parts ahead of new models may be limiting growth for the wireless division at Broadcom.

Meanwhile, the company’s products used in cloud-computing data centers are in high demand as that industry continues a massive expansion of its capacity. Broadcom makes chips that control storage devices and also manufactures switch chips, the key component in machinery that directs traffic between server computers.

Broadcom’s net income was $1.2 billion, or $2.71 a share, in the fiscal third quarter, compared with $507 million, or $1.14 a share, a year earlier.

Adjusted profit was $4.98 a share, compared with the average analyst estimate of $4.83. Revenue rose 13 percent to $5.06 billion. Data-center sales now make up more than 50 percent of revenue, Tan said in the statement.

Shares rose as much as 4.2 percent in extended trading after the results were released. Earlier, the stock closed at $215.97 in New York, leaving them down 16 percent this year. The shares plummeted on July 12 after the company announced its CA purchase.

The benchmark Philadelphia Stock Exchange Semiconductor Index fell 2.7 percent Thursday on concern that a years-long surge in demand for chip equipment and memory chips is coming to an end, following company comments and analysts’ downgrades.

