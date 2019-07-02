(Bloomberg) -- Broadcom Inc. is in advanced talks to buy cybersecurity firm Symantec Corp., according to people familiar with the matter, seeking a further expansion into the more profitable software business.

Broadcom could reach an agreement to buy the Mountain View, California-based company within weeks, said the people, who asked to not be identified because the matter isn’t public. No deal has been finalized and the talks could fall through, the people said.

A representative for Symantec declined to comment. A representative for Broadcom didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Symantec’s shares were little changed Tuesday, closing at $22.10, giving the company a market value of about $13.7 billion. Broadcom fell 1.7% to close at $295.33, giving the semiconductor maker a market value of about $118 billion.

The deal would mark the San Jose, California-based company’s second big bet in software, following its $18 billion takeover last year of CA Technologies. That transaction spurred some investors to express concern that Broadcom Chief Executive Officer Hock Tan’s acquisition strategy was being stretched too far after playing a key role in consolidating in the $470 billion chip industry.

That deal also came after Broadcom abandoned a hostile pursuit of rival chipmaker Qualcomm Inc., after President Donald Trump blocked the transaction citing national security risks.

Symantec is the world’s biggest maker of cybersecurity software, providing products and services to more than 350,000 organizations and 50 million people, according to its annual report.

The company has faced a list of challenges in the past year, grappling with heightened competition, the abrupt departure of its chief executive officer, waning consumer interest in antivirus programs and a financial investigation that ended with restated earnings.

Activist investor Starboard Value LP won three board seats on the company in September.

