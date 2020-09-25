(Bloomberg) -- Broadcom Inc. is nearing a settlement that could end a European Union probe into contracts compelling set-top box makers to use its chips, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The deal with the EU removes a threat of potential fines and is based on Broadcom’s five-year offer to change contracts with customers, said the person, who asked not to be named because the process isn’t public. The EU is set to accept the U.S. chipmaker’s pledge within weeks, formalizing an offer made in April with only minor changes, the person said.

Broadcom and the European Commission both declined to comment.

Last year, European regulators issued an unusual order in the middle of their investigation, stopping Broadcom temporarily from using contracts that prevented customers from buying chipsets from other suppliers.

In response, Broadcom promised in April it would no longer require original equipment manufacturers, or OEMs, to source more than half of their so-called systems-on-a-chip for TV set-top boxes, xDSL modems, fiber modems or cable modems from the company. The offer covered the world outside China. Broadcom had also pledged to avoid some inducements for European sales of systems-on-a-chip.

Broadcom, based in San Jose, California, has a wide variety of products spanning components for servers, smartphones, cars, security software, home broadband and software that runs the biggest mainframe computers. Some elements of the global lockdown due to the Covid-19 virus have boosted demand while others, such as lower spending on smartphones and government infrastructure, have hurt.

The settlement allows the company to escape the fate of Qualcomm Inc., once a Broadcom takeover target. Qualcomm is now challenging two EU antitrust fines and has a fresh antitrust probe to tackle.

The EU can drop probes without fines if companies make binding pledges that solve its concerns. It can levy penalties if the company breaches the commitments.

