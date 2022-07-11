(Bloomberg) -- Broadcom Inc. is losing one of its most senior executives, dealing a blow to the chipmaker as it attempts to close one of the biggest technology deals in history.

Tom Krause is resigning as president of the chipmaker’s software group effective July 15 to move to another company, according to a regulatory filing Monday. Broadcom didn’t disclose Krause’s new employer beyond saying it’s a privately held enterprise software company.

Broadcom Chief Executive Officer Hock Tan will assume his responsibilities and the position of President of Broadcom’s software group will be eliminated, the filing said. Charlie Kawwas, chief operating officer, has been named president of the company’s semiconductor solutions group alongside his current responsibilities.

Krause joined Broadcom in 2012 and became its chief financial officer in 2016. Since 2020, he’s led the chip firm’s six software divisions and was one of the chief negotiators, alongside Tan, in its $61 billion acquisition of cloud-computing company VMware Inc.

Read more: Broadcom Pined for VMware From Afar Before Making Its Move

In a May interview with Bloomberg News when the VMware deal was announced, Krause said the company offers a reliable source of profitable sales. He added that Broadcom will evaluate where VMware is spending research-and-development funds, as well as some of the newer businesses that the software maker has acquired.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.