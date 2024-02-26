(Bloomberg) -- Broadcom Inc. has put on hold a sales process for security software business Carbon Black, which could have been valued at about $1 billion, including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.

Indications of interest fell short of Broadcom’s expectations, said the people, who asked to not be identified because the details aren’t public.

It’s possible that Broadcom could opt to try to sell the business again, the people added. A representative for Broadcom declined to comment.

Broadcom had been seeking to sell Carbon Black along with its end-user computer unit, which KKR agreed to buy for about $4 billion on Monday. Broadcom had acquired the businesses as part of its $61 billion deal for VMware Inc., which closed in November.

