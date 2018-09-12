(Bloomberg) -- Broadridge Financial Solution Inc.’s Rich Daly will end an 11-year run as chief executive officer next year to become executive chairman of the technology company.

Chief Operating Officer Tim Gokey, 57, will take over as CEO on Jan. 2 and current board Chairman Leslie Brun will become lead independent director, the executives said in an interview ahead of a planned announcement Wednesday.

“There’s no question in my mind that we’re making the right decision at the right time,” said Daly, 65. “Tim is the real deal.”

Shares of Broadridge, which sells technology for proxy tabulation and trade processing, returned 770 percent, including reinvested dividends, since its 2007 spinoff from Automatic Data Processing Inc. This year, the firm tested blockchain for proxy voting at multiple U.S.-listed companies as part of an effort to use the digital ledger to speed vote tabulation by centralizing records.

Daly, who joined ADP in 1989 after it bought a communications business he started in a spare bedroom at his home, was president of the firm’s brokerage-services group for several years. He hired Gokey, a former McKinsey & Co. partner who was then an H&R Block Inc. executive, in 2010 to oversee corporate development and promoted him to COO two years later.

Gokey said he sees the biggest opportunities in the firm’s products and services for governance, capital markets and wealth management.

“In fintech, M&A is an evergreen growth strategy because the world is always changing,” said Gokey, noting that Broadridge, based in Lake Success, New York, made more than 30 acquisitions since he arrived at the firm. “I would see that continuing.”

Broadridge has a near-monopoly of processing proxy votes at public company annual meetings. Such voting has become a focus of the Securities and Exchange Commission, which noted that institutional investors often engage with portfolio firms and vote about 91 percent of their shares, compared with just 29 percent for retail investors.

Nelson Peltz

That can have consequences in contested situations where a large proportion of shares are held by retail investors, such as Procter & Gamble Co. Last year, the consumer-products giant said activist investor Nelson Peltz missed out on securing a board seat. Days later, the firm reversed its position after a recount by an independent inspector showed Peltz had won by about 42,780 shares -- a margin of 0.0016 percent.

The conundrum stemmed from the way votes of registered shares -- those belonging to P&G directors, employees and investors holding stock certificates -- are collected and counted, a process not handled by Broadridge, Daly said in a blog post.

Working to develop digital tools to make it easier for retail investors to vote their shares will be a key focus during his tenure as executive chairman, Daly told Bloomberg.

“When you’re talking about a $100 billion organization being on the line, having all its owners participate in that outcome is more than a nice-to-have.”

