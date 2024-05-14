(Bloomberg) -- Entertainment agency RWS Global is acquiring sports event production company Great Big Events in a deal worth nearly $20 million, according to a person familiar with the matter.

RWS, which has offices in New York, London and Cincinnati, has worked with industries from cruise lines to hotels to create live events. It’s readying a push into sports, including a new division that will offer venue design, production and merchandise for athletic events. Its clients have included Apple Inc., Walt Disney Co. and Coca-Cola Co., and past projects span the Broadway production of The Lion King to live shows at theme parks. The company services more than 600 events per year globally.

“Sports is the next horizon for us,” said Ryan Stana, chief executive officer of RWS. “We are well-positioned to expand.”

Live sporting events have become more attractive in recent years, with leagues across sports such as basketball, baseball, hockey and tennis posting record attendance levels last year. The NFL’s Super Bowl in February became the most-watched program in television history with more than 123 million viewers, according to Nielsen and Adobe Analytics.

Great Big Events, based in Waterloo, Australia, has worked on a wide range of top international sporting events, such as the Olympics, Rugby World Cup and world championship tournaments across several sports. RWS will also open an office in Sydney.

Private equity firm Bluestone Equity Partners, led by former NBA executive Bobby Sharma, invested nearly $20 million in RWS in September.

Stana said that RWS is exploring more potential acquisitions as the company looks to grow its existing categories and add new ones.

(Adds RWS’s scope of work in the second paragraph and new office opening in the fifth paragraph.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.