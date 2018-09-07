(Bloomberg) -- Republican fundraiser Elliott Broidy won a court order that will sanitize some unsavory allegations from a lawsuit former Playboy model Shera Bechard brought against him for allegedly breaching a $1.6 million settlement that required her to keep quiet about their affair.

But a Los Angeles judge on Friday also ordered the sealed complaint to be made public. At a hearing in state court, the judge said portions of the original suit that aren’t relevant to the dispute will be stricken from the case going forward after Broidy complained of "false, salacious, and irrelevant claims" about him.

Broidy resigned as deputy finance chairman of the Republican National Committee in April after it was reported he was paying Bechard as part of a nondisclosure agreement that was negotiated on his behalf by Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s longtime personal lawyer and fixer. Cohen also paid $130,000 to Stephanie Clifford, better known as Stormy Daniels, to buy her silence about an alleged tryst she had with Trump.

Bechard also sued Clifford’s lawyer, Michael Avenatti, and her former lawyer Keith Davidson, for disclosing the settlement, which was first reported by the Wall Street Journal in April. Broidy, who had only paid two installments of $200,000 each of the settlement, stopped paying her after the affair became public, according to Bechard.

(Corrects status of complaint in second paragraph.)

