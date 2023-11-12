(Bloomberg) -- Peel Hunt Ltd. has pulled out as a broker for Arix Bioscience Plc. because the London investment bank believes the terms of a takeover offer for the biotechnology company discriminate against the majority of shareholders.

Under the proposed takeover, life sciences fund RTW Biotech Opportunities Ltd. is providing a cash exit to Acacia Research, its biggest shareholder with 25.5%, while the remaining shareholders are being offered 1.4633 new RTW shares in exchange for each Arix share. Peel Hunt couldn’t support the deal on those terms, a person familiar with the matter said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private.

“We think this is opportunist and undervalues Arix’s portfolio,” Miles Dixon, a Peel Hunt analyst, wrote in a note on Thursday. “Given that RTW’s share price is also down, we think the deal is less likely to complete and that RTW may end up being an outsourced investment manager for Arix.”

The Times first reported on the pullout of Peel Hunt, the London-based firm, which offers broking, advisory and trading services. Arix decllined to comment to Bloomberg on the Peel Hunt decision.

