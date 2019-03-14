(Bloomberg Opinion) -- My Pi Day morning train reads:

The World Pulls the Andon Cord on the 737 Max (Air Current)

The Twenty Craziest Investing Facts Ever (Irrelevant Investor)

Companies focus on social good as their new marketing campaigns (Axios); see also CIOs and Asset Owners Discuss Fossil Fuel Divestment (Chief Investment Officer)

5 Things to Know About the $250 Billion of Tech IPOs Coming to Market (Koyfin)

Aquaculture wars: The perils and promise of Big Fish (Christian Science Monitor)

The Battle Over Broker Rules Goes Local (Bloomberg Businessweek)

Psychologists explain why at-home exercise machines like Peloton have what it takes to keep people moving (Recode)

People in open-concept homes are realizing the walls were there for a reason (Boston Globe); see also The New “Dream Home” Should Be a Condo (New York Times)

How Beto O’Rourke Could Win the 2020 Democratic Primary (FiveThirtyEight)

What are you reading?

Fed’s QE Unwind Reaches $501 Billion, Balance Sheet Falls Below $4 Trillion

Source: Climateer Investing

Barry Ritholtz is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist. He founded Ritholtz Wealth Management and was chief executive and director of equity research at FusionIQ, a quantitative research firm. He is the author of “Bailout Nation.”

