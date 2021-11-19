(Bloomberg) -- A leaked calendar by a Taipei brokerage featuring images of scantily clad women is sparking a debate in Taiwan, long one of Asia’s most progressive places.

The “Hua Nan Babes” calendar, produced by Taipei-based Hua Nan Futures Co., features seven female employees in a handful of soft-core fashion shoots, with lots of sheer dresses, semi-undress and lounging. On the cover, the group appears to be naked behind a strategically placed white sheet emblazoned with red script that reads, “Change!”

After the photos leaked, parent company Hua Nan Securities, which typically ranks in the top 10 in trading in Taipei, called an emergency board meeting with the leadership of its futures unit, putting a stop to the printing and distribution of the calendar, according to a report in Apple Daily. The brokerage also pulled promotional pictures from its website and social media accounts.

Even so, a company spokeswoman rejected the notion that the calendar objectified women. “They simply show our colleagues’ beauty,” Hsu Hsiang-yun said by telephone Friday. “They’re young and full of energy. We strongly encourage our staff to do things like this.”

The women featured in the calendar also have a Facebook page where they dispense advice on how to invest in futures interspersed with photos of them working out at the gym and, sometimes, working out complicated financial math on a whiteboard.

Taiwan’s government owns about 30% of parent company Hua Nan Financial Holdings Co., which has elevated the controversy to a parliamentary level.

Lee Guei-min, head of the legislature’s finance committee, said in a telephone interview Friday that the calendar doesn’t meet the “professional standards” that can be expected from the financial industry.

“While the photos may be pleasing on the eye, they don’t display their financial expertise and that’s why they’re so inappropriate,” Lee said. Financial products such as futures and equities are inherently risky and using these photos to hint that “trading is so beautiful” is extremely inappropriate, Lee said.

Taiwan is broadly seen as one of the more progressive places in Asia. It has a female president, Tsai Ing-Wen, and was the first in the region to legalize gay marriage in 2017. Women also make up 43% of its lawmakers, one of the highest ratios in the world.

More than two-thirds of senior leaders are woman at Hua Nan Financial, which owns the brokerage as well as insurance and retail banking units. That’s the second-highest ratio among its local peers and far above global industry averages, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. But in the board room, just over 25% of members are women.

“You can’t make everyone happy,” Hua Nan’s Hsu said. “This group is very professional and they’re working hard to help market the company. We approve of their efforts on behalf of the company.”

The company said that the version widely shared on social media was just one of several pre-production designs of the calendar and had been leaked online. Hua Nan still plans to print the calendar but the final design is yet to be determined, according to Hsu.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.