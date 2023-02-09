(Bloomberg) -- He was a “smuggling kingpin” specializing in a particular type of contraband: rare songbirds that can sell for as much as $10,000.

Insaf Ali, 62, was sentenced Thursday to serve a year and a day in prison for smuggling Guyanese finches into the US, where the birds are used in singing competitions popular in some New York immigrant communities. Bets are placed on how fast the finches can sing a series of songs.

Prosecutor Laura Zuckerwise said Bronx resident Ali was part of a network which smuggles the songbirds into the US. Finches have been trapped “almost to the point of extinction” in South American rain forests, she said, noting that a winning songbird can fetch more than $10,000. According to Zuckerwise, the overall underground wildlife trade is estimated to be worth $20 billion.

Asking for leniency, Ali claimed poor health and said his actions were driven by his “love” of birds.

But US District Judge Margo Brodie noted that he had been before him on similar charge in 2018. She gave him probation that time.

“Smuggling finches once is a mistake, but twice, shows deliberate conduct on your part,” Brodie said sternly. “You engaged in smuggling finches into the United States despite knowing the consequences. You made the calculus that if you were caught again, probation might not be so bad. You understood that it was illegal and yet you decided to do it anyway.”

