(Bloomberg) -- Brookfield Asset Management Inc. agreed to acquire the leasehold on the office portion of 666 Fifth Ave. in midtown Manhattan from Kushner Cos.

Toronto-based Brookfield said it was making the investment through one of its private funds, and its Brookfield Properties subsidiary will operate the building and launch a major redevelopment program and upgrade it. The terms of the deal weren’t disclosed in a statement Friday.

“Given Brookfield’s experience in successfully redeveloping and repositioning major office assets in New York and other cities around the world, we are well placed to capitalize on that opportunity,” Ric Clark, Brookfield Property Group’s chairman, said in the statement.

