Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    Feb 11, 2021

    Brookfield Asset Management reports Q4 profit up from year ago, raises dividend

    The Canadian Press

    Andrew Moffs discusses Brookfield Asset Management

    VIDEO SIGN OUT

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its dividend as it reported a fourth-quarter profit of US$1.8 billion, up from US$1.6 billion a year earlier.

    The asset manager, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, says it will now pay a quarterly dividend of 13 cents per share, up from 12 cents.

    The increased payment to shareholders came as Brookfield said its profit for the final quarter of 2020 amounted to 40 cents per share.

    The result compared with a profit of 50 cents per share in the fourth quarter of 2019, which was before the company did a three-for-two stock split in April 2020 that increased its number of shares outstanding.

    Revenue totalled US$17.1 billion for the quarter, down from US$17.8 billion a year earlier.

    Funds from operations amounted to US$2.1 billion or US$1.34 per share, up from US$1.2 billion or 75 cents per share in the fourth quarter of 2019.

    Top Stories