Brookfield Asset Management reports Q4 profit up from year ago, raises dividend

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its dividend as it reported a fourth-quarter profit of US$1.8 billion, up from US$1.6 billion a year earlier.

The asset manager, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, says it will now pay a quarterly dividend of 13 cents per share, up from 12 cents.

The increased payment to shareholders came as Brookfield said its profit for the final quarter of 2020 amounted to 40 cents per share.

The result compared with a profit of 50 cents per share in the fourth quarter of 2019, which was before the company did a three-for-two stock split in April 2020 that increased its number of shares outstanding.

Revenue totalled US$17.1 billion for the quarter, down from US$17.8 billion a year earlier.

Funds from operations amounted to US$2.1 billion or US$1.34 per share, up from US$1.2 billion or 75 cents per share in the fourth quarter of 2019.