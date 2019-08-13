Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has agreed to buy majority control of Genworth MI Canada Inc., one of the country’s largest mortgage insurers.

Under the terms of the arrangement, Brookfield will acquire 48.9 million shares in Genworth MI Canada from Genworth Financial Inc. for $48.86 per share, or $2.4 billion in total. The shares represent a 57 per cent interest in the company.

“We are very pleased to make this investment in Genworth Canada, a high-quality leader in the mortgage insurance sector,” said Brookfield Business Partners Managing Partner David Nowak in a release.

“Genworth is an industry-leading business that generates strong, consistent earnings and operates in a sector with high barriers to entry,” he added. “We look forward to partnering with management to support its ongoing success, drawing on our expertise in insurance and residential real estate.”

The deal didn’t come out of the blue. In early July, Genworth Financial announced it would consider strategic alternatives for its stake in MI Canada amid frustration about the lengthy Canadian regulatory approval for its proposed takeover by China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co.