12h ago
Brookfield Buys 99-Year Lease at 666 Fifth Ave. From Kushner Cos
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Brookfield Asset Management acquired a 100% leasehold interest in 666 Fifth Avenue’s office condo.
- Terms not disclosed
- Brookfield will operate the building and plans a "major redevelopment program" to upgrade it
- Term of lease will be 99 years
