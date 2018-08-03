Brookfield Buys 99-Year Lease at 666 Fifth Ave. From Kushner Cos

(Bloomberg) -- Brookfield Asset Management acquired a 100% leasehold interest in 666 Fifth Avenue’s office condo.

Terms not disclosed

Brookfield will operate the building and plans a "major redevelopment program" to upgrade it

Term of lease will be 99 years

