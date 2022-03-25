(Bloomberg) -- Here’s the key business news from London-listed companies this morning:

Hibernia REIT Plc: Canada’s Brookfield Asset Management has agreed to buy the Irish real estate investment trust, which is listed on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange, in a deal that values Hibernia at about 1.09 billion euros (£910 million).

Yesterday, Brookfield said one of its private infrastructure funds was in the early stages of considering a possible offer for HomeServe, a U.K.-based provider of home emergency and repair services

Avast Plc: The U.K. Competition and Markets Authority is referring the takeover of cyber-security firm Avast by U.S. peer NortonLifeLock Inc. to an in-depth probe. The watchdog said last week the takeover could lead to U.K. consumers “getting a worse deal when looking for cyber safety software in the future.”

Smiths Group Plc: The industrial company said it suspended sales into Russia, adding that business in the region represented less than 1% of the group’s revenues last year. Smiths reported revenue from continuing operations for the first half-year that beat the average analyst estimate.

Outside The City

The U.K. government pledged to increase the number of public chargers for electric vehicles to 300,000 by 2030, backed by £1.6 billion of funding. The government will invest £500 million to build “competitively priced” public-charge locations across the country, while an existing £950 million rapid-charging fund will be used to roll out at least 6,000 points across England’s motorways by 2035.

In Case You Missed It

The bidding war for Chelsea Football Club is entering its final phase. Groups led by U.S. billionaires and Josh Harris are the frontrunners. Boehly, who owns the Los Angeles Dodgers baseball team, is part of a group that includes investment firm Clearlake Capital Group, Swiss billionaire Hansjoerg Wyss and property developer Jonathan Goldstein, said a person with knowledge of the matter. Harris is bidding with Blackstone Inc. dealmaker David Blitzer and has the support of Martin Broughton and Sebastian Coe, said a separate person with knowledge of the situation.

Looking Ahead

Homebuilder Bellway Plc and lender Provident Financial Plc are among the companies reporting results next week. Meanwhile, Nationwide Building Society data will show whether U.K. house prices are continuing to defy a mounting cost of living crisis.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.