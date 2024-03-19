(Bloomberg) -- Brookfield Asset Management appointed Hadley Peer Marshall as its chief financial officer, making her one of the most senior women in the executive suite at the Canadian investment firm.

She’ll replace Bahir Manios, who’s exiting the company after about 20 years and has been in his current role since 2022. Peer Marshall will continue as co-head of Brookfield’s infrastructure debt group in addition to her new responsibilities.

“Hadley has deep experience and knowledge of our business and operations,” President Connor Teskey said in a statement Tuesday. “Her acumen, energy and investor-focused perspective are ideally suited to advancing our position as a world-class asset manager.”

The decision is effective May 31.

Prior to joining Brookfield in 2015, Peer Marshall held a senior position in the project finance and infrastructure group at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Manios — who has been Brookfield Asset’s CFO since it was spun out of parent Brookfield Corp. in 2022 — will retire from the firm, according to the statement. He has held several roles within Brookfield, including CFO of the infrastructure unit and chief investment officer of Brookfield Reinsurance.

“We think the retirement of Mr. Manios was unexpected, in part given his age (he is ~45) and the relatively short duration of his tenure as CFO,” RBC Capital Markets analyst Geoffrey Kwan said in a note.

Succession Plans

Brookfield has set in motion succession plans on a number of its units, including elevating Teskey to president of the asset manager — a role that makes him a potential successor to Bruce Flatt, chief executive officer of both the asset manager and its parent company.

“I will become an executive chairman at some point,” Flatt told Bloomberg’s Francine Lacqua last month. “What that means is I’m here to help mentor young people, help with business development, look after clients, that can be helpful to the overall organization.”

Anuj Ranjan was named CEO of its private equity unit business in February — succeeding Cyrus Madon, who became executive chairman of that unit.

Several senior executives have departed Brookfield in the past two years, including Zachary Vaughan, who was CEO of a Brookfield-managed real estate trust for wealthy investors, and Mark Weinberg, who had helped lead Brookfield’s private equity unit in the US and left to join Josh Harris’s 26North Partners.

Brookfield Corp. spun off 25% of its asset management business into a publicly listed entity to split the firm’s fee-generating assets from its own capital. The firm aims to more than double assets under management to $2 trillion in 2028 from $916 billion at year-end, including the parent company’s capital.

