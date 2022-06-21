(Bloomberg) -- Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has hired Nicholas Apostolatos to lead health-care investing in its private-equity business, according to people briefed on the matter.

Apostolatos will join the Toronto-based investment firm from Barclays Plc where he’d worked in the health-care investment banking group. He’ll be a managing director reporting to Cyrus Madon, chief executive officer of Brookfield’s private-equity group, when he starts at the firm in July, one of the people said.

Brookfield has been bulking up in private equity and has a goal of investing more heavily in the technology and health-care sectors. Brookfield Business Partners, as the private-equity arm is known, has about $105 billion in assets under management, according to its website. That’s up from $42 billion three years ago.

That growth helped it square off against more traditional private-equity rivals on some of last year’s most competitive health-care situations. It bid for Medline Industries Inc., which ultimately sold to a consortium of PE firms for more than $30 billion, as well for Athenahealth Inc., which sold to a club of sponsors in a $17 billion deal, according to people with knowledge of the matter. In 2019 it agreed to buy hospital operator Healthscope Ltd. for about $3.1 billion after a 10-month takeover battle.

Apostolatos didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

