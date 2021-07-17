Inter Pipeline Ltd.’s plans to sell itself to Pembina Pipeline Corp. were dealt a blow with a prominent shareholder advisory firm recommending investors reject the deal for a less risky offer from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners.

Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. said that, while there is a “sound strategic rationale for a combination” with Pembina and the all-stock transaction could deliver upside for investors, Brookfield’s higher cash offer provided financing certainty without regulatory risk.

“Absent an improvement of terms from PPL, shareholders appear to be better off with the riskless option from BIP’s deal,” ISS said in the report issued Saturday, referring to Pembina and Brookfield by their stock tickers.

Representatives for Inter Pipeline, Pembina and Brookfield didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Inter Pipeline’s board spurned an unsolicited approach for the Canadian pipeline company from Brookfield before securing a friendly offer from Pembina for $19.45 a share in June. That deal is currently valued at about $8.4 billion (US$6.7 billion).

Brookfield has since raised its offer for Inter Pipeline several times in an effort to win support for its takeover bid. On Thursday, it said it planned to increase its offer again. Under the updated proposal, Inter Pipeline shareholders could opt to receive $20 in cash or 0.25 of a share in Brookfield Infrastructure Corp. for each Inter share.

Brookfield’s latest move puts additional pressure on Inter Pipeline’s board to secure a better deal from Pembina, which has offered no cash and 0.5 of its shares for every Inter Pipeline share, or roughly $19.40 a share.

Pembina has said that it doesn’t intend to increase or change its offer.

“Pembina believes that its strategic combination with Inter Pipeline is extremely compelling from an immediate and long-term value perspective and believes shareholders should vote in favor of the transaction,” the company said in a statement Friday.

Also on Friday, Inter Pipeline said it stood by comments it made Thursday about Brookfield’s offer. Inter Pipeline said Brookfield hadn’t presented a formal revised offer and that shareholders needn’t take action yet.

Brookfield has extended its tender offer for Inter Pipeline to Aug. 6., a little more than a week after a planned shareholder vote on the Pembina deal on July 29.