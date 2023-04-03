Brookfield Is Said to Kick Off Sale of Stake in US Wind Farm

(Bloomberg) -- Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has begun efforts to sell a 50% stake in one of the world’s largest wind farms, according to people familiar with the matter.

The alternative-asset manager hired Bank of Montreal and Wells Fargo & Co. to gauge interest in a deal for the Shepherds Flat facility in Oregon, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing confidential discussions. Deliberations began recently and may not lead to a sale, the people said.

Brookfield declined to comment. BMO and Wells Fargo didn’t immediately reply to messages seeking comment.

Brookfield bought Shepherds Flat for $700 million two years ago, adding to its portfolio of more than 8,000 power-generating facilities, and finished repowering the 845-megawatt farm a year later.

The Toronto-based firm manages roughly $800 billion and describes itself as one of the world’s biggest investors in renewable power.

Last week, a Brookfield-led consortium agreed to acquire Australian utility Origin Energy Ltd. for A$18.7 billion ($12.7 billion).

