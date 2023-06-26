Canadian investment giant Brookfield is nearing a deal to acquire insurance firm American Equity Investment Life Holding Co., people with knowledge of the matter said.

Brookfield’s reinsurance arm has made a cash and stock offer that’s set to be recommended by the American Equity board, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. American Equity could make an announcement as soon as Monday, according to the people.

Surging in the final minute of regular trading Monday, shares of American Equity rose 11 per cent to US$45.10, giving the company a market value of US$3.5 billion. The shares kept rising in after-hours trading, gaining as much as 11 per cent more.

A transaction would cap several years of takeover interest in American Equity from various suitors and add to the US$15 billion in insurance company acquisitions announced globally over the past 12 months, data compiled by Bloomberg show. Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. is already the biggest shareholder in West Des Moines, Iowa-based American Equity with a roughly 20 per cent stake, according to regulatory filings.

In December, American Equity rejected an unsolicited offer of US$45 per share from rival insurer Prosperity Life Insurance Group that was backed by hedge fund Elliott Investment Management. Prosperity Life said in February it was withdrawing the proposal after American Equity refused to engage.

Brookfield’s offer is higher than the rebuffed proposal from Prosperity and values American Equity at a significant premium to its recent stock price, the people said. The exact bid couldn’t be learned. Representatives for Brookfield and American Equity didn’t have an immediate comment.

Before Monday’s price jump, shares of American Equity had gained roughly 60 per cent under the tenure of Chief Executive Officer Anant Bhalla, a former MetLife Inc. and American International Group Inc. executive who took the helm in early 2020. He’s been striking annuity deals with asset managers as a way to create a diversified portfolio and increase yield on its investments, part of a strategy dubbed “AEL 2.0.”

American Equity has announced partnerships with 26North Partners, the private equity firm started by Apollo co-founder Josh Harris, as well as alternative asset manager Varde Partners and Agam Capital Management. It’s also been ramping up its allocations to private assets.

American Equity, which sells annuities and other insurance products, has long been a takeover candidate. It attracted a bid in 2020 from Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co. and Apollo Global Management Inc.’s Athene Holding Ltd. American Equity averted that deal by selling a stake to Brookfield, which also signed a multiyear agreement to re-insure as much as US$10 billion in existing and future annuity liabilities.