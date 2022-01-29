(Bloomberg) -- Brookfield Property Partners has engaged accountancy firm PricewaterhouseCoopers to assist with preparations for a sale process of Center Parcs UK, Sky News reported, citing unidentified people. Brookfield is paving the way to sell the holiday-village operator as soon as this year, the report said.

Investment banks have yet to be appointed to handle an auction, according to Sky, and Brookfield could decide to retain the business should no sufficiently attractive offer materialize, the report said.

Brookfield briefly explored plans to put Center Parcs up for sale before the pandemic, and has only recently revived internal discussions about running a formal process, the report cited unidentified people as saying.

