(Bloomberg) -- Brookfield Asset Management raised $26 billion in the third quarter and said it’s on track to bring in close to $150 billion in fresh capital this year, despite a tough fundraising environment.

“2023 is shaping up to be an excellent year for capital raising, which sets the stage next year for excellent earnings and dividend growth,” President Connor Teskey said in a statement Monday. About $11 billion came into Oaktree funds.

The Toronto-based alternative asset manager posted distributable earnings of $568 million in the quarter, up 8% from the prior year, according to the statement.

Fee-bearing capital, a measure of the money the firm is raising for third parties, was $440 billion at the end of September, the same as three months earlier. It has a goal of getting to $1 trillion by 2028.

The firm, which handles about $850 billion of assets including those owned by its parent, Brookfield Corp., has been one of the world’s most active investment firms this year, even as many of its peers have remained on the sidelines in a quiet spell for mergers and acquisitions.

Brookfield has raised $61 billion since the beginning of the year, Teskey said, giving it $102 billion of dry powder available to deploy.

Its most recent deals include an agreement to buy most of the assets of bankrupt data center firm Cyxtera Technologies Inc. for $775 million, and Dubai-based credit card processor Network International Holdings Plc for about £2.2 billion ($2.7 billion).

The Canadian firm’s efforts to buy Origin Energy Ltd. hit a snag after top shareholder AustralianSuper rejected the offer.

Read More: Origin’s Top Investor Lifts Stake After Rebuffing Brookfield

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.