(Bloomberg) -- Brookfield Asset Management Inc. expects to win backing from other institutional investors to fund A$20 billion ($12.8 billion) of projects aimed at making Origin Energy Ltd. the key provider of clean power in Australia.

The fund is leading an A$18.4 billion offer to acquire the utility with a program to invest heavily through 2030 to add more capacity in renewable power and energy storage.

While Brookfield’s Global Transition Fund will contribute to that spending, it’s likely “other institutional partners come in alongside us,” the company’s Asia-Pacific Chief Executive Officer Stewart Upson said Thursday in an interview.

Part of Origin’s appeal to Brookfield is the fact it has a fleet of gas-fired power stations that can act as peaker plants -- ramping up supply quickly to supplement renewable energy generation at times of high electricity demand, according to Upson.

Having those capabilities will allow Origin to add more clean power without jeopardizing the stability of the electricity grid, and give the utility time to work on ultimately replacing the gas facilities with cleaner alternatives. It’s unlikely there’d be additional investment in gas plants, he said.

“What that means is you can develop renewable power and use that gas peaking as firming capacity while you’re developing longer-term firming in the form of batteries and pumped hydro,” Upson said.

Brookfield is also committed to shuttering Origin’s Eraring coal plant, Australia’s largest, though Upson said that would not happen before an existing target of 2025.

Origin’s gas retailing business would also be wound down over time as electrification of heating and cooking in households increases, he said.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.