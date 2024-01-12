(Bloomberg) -- Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. sold a majority stake in the Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne in a deal that values the South Florida property at more than $400 million.

Brookfield is offloading its interest in the hotel to Miami-based Gencom, which already owns a minority stake in the hotel, according to people familiar with the proposed deal, who requested anonymity to discuss private details.

Representative for Brookfield and Gencom declined to comment.

Real estate funds managed by Brookfield acquired an interest in the hotel through the purchase of Watermark Lodging Trust Inc. in 2022, a deal that helped signal the lodging industry’s recovery from the pandemic. The beachfront property, located on a barrier island off the coast of Miami, has a spa, restaurant and outdoor event space that overlooks the ocean and tropical gardens.

The transaction follows Brookfield’s $835 million sale of the Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, Florida, as the firm capitalizes on investor demand for high-end hotels. For Gencom, the deal adds to its luxury hotel portfolio that includes the Ritz-Carlton in Miami’s Coconut Grove, as well as properties in Costa Rica and Bermuda.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.