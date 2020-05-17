(Bloomberg) -- Brookfield has threatened to walk away from the Virgin Australia bidding process over frustration with how Deloitte is managing the process, the Sydney Morning Herald reported.

Brookfield’s concerns include a belief that the process was overly complicated and there has been limited access to information, according to the report. Deloitte has also planned to take more than two bidders to the next round while trying to finish the sale by August.

