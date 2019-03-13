42m ago
Brookfield to Buy 62% of Oaktree Capital Management
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Brookfield Asset Management will acquire about 62% of Oaktree Capital Management, and Brookfield could own 100% of the Oaktree business the earliest in 2029 based on liquidity schedule.
- Companies say they will continue to operate their businesses separately
- Oaktree Class A unitholders can elect to receive for each Oaktree Class A unit either $49 in cash or 1.0770 Brookfield Class A shares
- Represents a premium of 12.4% per Oaktree Class A unit, based on the closing price of Oaktree Class A units and Brookfield Class A Shares on March 12
- Howard Marks and Bruce Karsh will continue to have operating control of Oaktree
- Howard Marks will continue as Co-Chairman of Oaktree, Bruce Karsh as Co‑Chairman and Chief Investment Officer, and Jay Wintrob as CEO
- Howard Marks will join Brookfield’s board
- The two companies together will have about $475 billion of assets under management and $2.5 billion of annual fee-related revenues
- The founders, senior management, and current employee-unitholders of Oaktree , the holders of Class B units as well as a direct interest in certain of Oaktree’s operating entities, will sell to Brookfield 20% of their units for the same consideration as the Oaktree Class A unitholders
- Deal includes a $225 million termination fee by Oaktree
