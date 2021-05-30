(Bloomberg) --

Canadian private equity giant Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is set to buy two properties in and around the City of London, the Times reported.

Plantation Place, an 18-story building that houses the offices of Accenture UK Ltd. and Aspen Insurance UK Ltd, is being sold for 635 million pounds ($901 million), and Milton Gate, a glass-fronted office block, for 215 million pounds, according to the Times.

The U.K. government’s work-from-home guidance is still in force, which has kept footfall in central London to only a fraction of pre-pandemic levels. That in turn has depressed investment in London offices by 53% in the first four months of 2021, the Times says citing real-estate agent Savills.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.