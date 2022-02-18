Brookfield Asset Management is seeking to raise US$25 billion for its fifth flagship infrastructure fund, its largest on record.

The firm has already begun marketing the fund, which may exceed the target, according to a person familiar with the matter. A spokesman for the Toronto-based Brookfield declined to comment.

Brookfield’s US$20 billion fourth infrastructure fund has committed about 75 per cent of its capital for investment, the company said in a statement earlier this month. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, the firm’s publicly traded subsidiary, made several acquisitions in recent months, including Australia’s AusNet Services Ltd. and Inter Pipeline Ltd., which operates assets across Western Canada.

Investors continue to pour money into infrastructure funds, lured by the promise of stable, recurring returns. Adebayo Ogunlesi’s Global Infrastructure Partners also plans to raise US$25 billion for a new flagship fund, Bloomberg reported last week.

The amount of capital targeting the sector is forecast to grow to US$1.87 trillion by 2026, up from US$864 billion at the end of 2021, according to data provider Preqin.

Brookfield Infrastructure, which oversees US$112 billion of assets, is seeking to invest in utilities that can benefit as the world moves toward a carbon-free environment, and also sees opportunities in data centers, fiber optics and telecom towers.

The firm is raising money for other strategies.

Brookfield Super-Core Infrastructure Partners, a perpetual fund that invests in low-risk assets, will grow to US$10 billion from US$6 billion this year, the person said. The firm also started raising money for its third infrastructure credit fund, which is expected to bring in as much as US$5 billion.

Separately, Brookfield plans to deploy its own capital for an infrastructure secondaries business that eventually will be open to institutional investors, the person said.