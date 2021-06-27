(Bloomberg) -- A unit of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is nearing a deal to acquire Modulaire Group, the European designer of modular work spaces backed by buyout firm TDR Capital, according to people familiar with the matter.

Brookfield Business Partners LP, a listed arm of the $600 billion-plus Canadian investment firm, could reach an agreement with TDR as soon as this week, the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private. The deal values the business at more than 4 billion euros ($4.8 billion), the person said.

A representative for Brookfield declined to comment. TDR declined to comment.

Brookfield and another Canadian investment firm Onex Corp. were competing to acquire Modulaire in a deal that could value the business at as much as 4.5 billion euros ($5.4 billion), people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg News last week. A deal for Modulaire would rank among the biggest private equity deals in Europe this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. It will also be among the largest-ever deals for the Canadian investment firm’s European private equity business.

Modulaire designs modular buildings that can be rented for work and living, as well as portable storage units. Demand for these services have picked up amid the pandemic as businesses seek to cut costs and shy away from longer-term work-space contracts. The company operates across Europe and in Asia. TDR acquired the company in 2004 and has since expanded it through a string of acquisitions.

The company reported a 27% increase in revenue, including from acquisitions, to 320 million euros in the first quarter. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization rose 44% during the period to 97 million euros, including acquisitions.

Brookfield Business Partners is a unit of the Canadian firm which invests in business services and industrial sectors. The investment firm is weighing a sale of U.K.-based biofuel provider Greenergy, Bloomberg News reported in May.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.