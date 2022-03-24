(Bloomberg) -- Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is exploring a takeover of HomeServe Plc, the U.K.-listed emergency household repairs provider.

“There can be no certainty that any offer will be made nor as to the terms on which any such offer might be made,” Brookfield said in a statement Thursday.

Under U.K. takeover rules, it now has until April 21 to state whether or not it intends to make a firm offer for HomeServe.

Shares in HomeServe rose as much as 21% in London on Thursday. The stock was up 15% at 4:27 p.m., giving the company a market value of 2.7 billion pounds ($3.6 billion).

Founded in 1993, HomeServe provides repair, maintenance and installation services for plumbing, heating and electrical systems to households across the U.K., as well as the U.S. and parts of Europe. It also offers a range of insurance products to homeowners.

The company, which has grown through a series of acquisitions, saw revenue rise 15% to 1.3 billion pounds last year -- a period in which pandemic lockdowns around the world continued to confine people to their homes.

Any deal for HomeServe would more than half a year after U.S.-based home services group Neighborly agreed a deal to buy London’s iconic Pimlico Plumbers.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.