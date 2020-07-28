(Bloomberg) -- BSE Global, the parent company of the Brooklyn Nets and the Barclays Center, announced that John Abbamondi has been named its chief executive officer.

Abbamondi is replacing Oliver Weisberg, who served as interim CEO following the departure of David Levy last year.

Abbamondi will lead the overall business strategy and operations for the company. He will also be nominated to become an alternate governor of the Nets.

Previously, Abbamondi was the executive vice president for ticketing, suites and corporate hospitality at the Madison Square Garden Co. Prior to that, he served as the senior vice president of team marketing and business operations at the NBA.

The NBA season is slated to resume on July 30 with 22 teams, including the Nets.

