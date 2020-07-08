(Bloomberg) -- U.S. Representative Doug Collins called on the Justice Department to investigate Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard, claiming an “egregious abuse of power” over the handling of the Rayshard Brooks case. In a statement issued Wednesday, the Georgia Republican and ally of President Donald Trump blasted Howard’s demand that the officer charged in Brooks’s shooting be held behind bars until trial, calling it a “dangerous precedent.”

The U.K.’s National Crime Agency said it’s reviewing allegations of modern slavery at textile businesses in Leicester. In the U.S., Trump’s stands on the Confederate battle flag and names on military bases have alienated swing voters. Trump’s poll numbers have sunk in recent weeks amid dissatisfaction with his handling of police brutality against Black Americans and his management of the coronavirus pandemic.

A San Francisco official proposed making it unlawful for someone to make false racially-based calls for police, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. The chief executive officer of Solid8, a cloud computing firm based in San Francisco, apologized for a racist tirade against an Asian family at an upscale restaurant that was caught on video, the Washington Post reported.

New York City shootings and burglaries both more than doubled in June from the same month in 2019, according to NYPD statistics released this week. Shootings jumped to 205 from 89, while burglaries surged to 1,783 from 817.

Key Developments:

Mississippi Capital Named After Andrew Jackson to Remove His Statue From City Hall

Robin Hood Foundation Looks to Support More Groups Led by People of Color

Howard Taps Bond Market Most Black Colleges Miss Out On

Two Charged With Hate Crime After Black Lives Matter Mural Is Vandalized

Letter Signed By J.K. Rowling, Noam Chomsky Warns of Stifled Free Speech

More from Bloomberg QuickTake:

Also in California:

Police using military-grade equipment on protesters:

Controversy over Georgia’s Stone Mountain:

Bubba Wallace on the noose incident:

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.