The brother of Lebanon’s central bank governor denies allegations that he embezzled public funds and should be given the opportunity to defend himself in court, his lawyer said.

Raja Salameh was detained last week and accused of embezzlement and money laundering. He attended a hearing on March 17 scheduled by Mount Lebanon Prosecutor Judge Ghada Aoun, who is also investigating the governor.

“In a period of three hours his status changed from witness, to accused to finally be arrested in total disregard of the most basic and fundamental rules,” Marwan Issa El-Khoury, the lawyer, said in a statement to Bloomberg.

He said his client was denied the chance to present evidence at the hearing. There was no immediate comment from the court.

Raja, Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh and a friend stand accused of money laundering and embezzling public funds from the central bank to companies belonging to the Salameh family.

The allegations, the lawyer said, were based on media reports. He denied that two companies linked to Raja Salameh received illegal funds and said the source of the money was fully traceable.

Swiss authorities are also looking into allegations that Riad Salameh indirectly benefited from the sale of Lebanese Eurobonds held in the central bank’s portfolio, Bloomberg reported in early 2021. Also of interest to authorities is the relationship between Salameh’s brother, Raja, and the brokerage firm Forry Associates Ltd, which charged commissions on the sale of Eurobonds to investors.

The central bank governor has repeatedly denied the allegations him.

