Brother of Yemen Houthi Rebel Leader Killed in Sana’a, TV Says

(Bloomberg) -- A brother of Houthi rebel leader Abdulmalik Al-Houthi has been killed in the Yemeni capital, Sana’a, the rebel-owned Al-Masirah TV reported on Friday.

Ibrahim Al-Houthi was assassinated by people linked to the Saudi Arabia-led coalition that’s been fighting the Iran-backed Houthis since 2015, the channel said. Local media reported that he was found dead in a house in Hadda, an area in the south of the city.

To contact the reporter on this story: Mohammed Hatem in Dubai at mhatem1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Lin Noueihed at lnoueihed@bloomberg.net, Mark Williams, Donna Abu-Nasr

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.