(Bloomberg) -- Incumbent Representative Shontel Brown on Tuesday once again defeated progressive activist Nina Turner in the Democratic primary for a U.S. House seat in Ohio.

Brown won by 63.5% to 36.5%, the Associated Press reported.

The Democratic contest for Ohio’s 11th District, the second in less than a year between the two candidates, was seen as a clash between the party establishment and progressives who have been trying to expand their influence.

The district is solidly Democratic and Brown, who was first elected with 79% of the vote, will be heavily favored to win the November general election.

Brown was endorsed by establishment Democrats, including President Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

“Shontel Brown has been an ardent advocate for the people of Ohio and a true partner in Congress,” Biden said in his endorsement statement of Brown last Friday.

South Carolina Representative Jim Clyburn, the third-ranking House Democrat, campaigned for Brown over the weekend in the Cleveland-area district.

Brown and Turner, a former Ohio State senator, faced off last August in a special election for the seat after it was vacated by Marcia Fudge when she became U.S. secretary for Housing and Urban Development.

In that election, Brown won 50% of of the vote while Turner had 44%.

Turner served as co-chair on Senator Bernie Sanders 2020 presidential campaign and received his endorsement in the rematch.

“Nina knows the job is more than just voting the right way,” Sanders said in an April 12 tweet. “It’s about leadership. With Nina, we know that she won’t be afraid to take on the corporate interests that are driving up the price of gas, food and just about everything else.”

A day before the primary, New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez also backed Tuner. Still, Turner lacked other progressive endorsements that she received during her last run for the seat.

Turner was backed by the Congressional Progressive Caucus political action committee in last year’s special election, but this time it endorsed Brown who joined the group since taking office.

Justice Democrats, a group that backed the candidacies of Ocasio-Cortez and other progressive members of Congress, also did not endorse Turner this year as they had before.

