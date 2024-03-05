(Bloomberg) -- Brown University is again requiring the SAT or ACT for admission, becoming the third Ivy League college this year to announce a return to standardized testing following a pause caused by the pandemic.

The change will start with next year’s application cycle, the school said Tuesday in a statement. The school will also keep legacy preferences while it studies the issue.

“After months of committee analysis and deliberation, Brown’s president accepted the recommendations of a group charged to examine whether Brown’s admissions practices align with its commitments to excellence, access and diversity,” the school said.

Since the Supreme Court ruling last June that said colleges can’t use race in admissions, admissions offices have been trying to figure out the best ways to recruit students. Dartmouth and Yale both said having a test score can give admissions officers more context about an applicant to determine if they can succeed at their schools. Brown’s announcement echoes those findings.

“Our analysis made clear that SAT and ACT scores are among the key indicators that help predict a student’s ability to succeed and thrive in Brown’s demanding academic environment,” Provost Francis Doyle said in a statement.

For years, advocates have argued against standardized testing, saying it favors wealthier students who can afford extensive test prep, but some schools have grown concerned that removing tests make it harder to identify talented students from less privileged backgrounds.

Only a handful of elite schools have so far returned to testing. The Massachusetts Institute of Technology announced two years ago it would require the tests.

Only 5% of more than 1,000 members of the Common Application, the nonprofit that allows students to apply to multiple schools with the same form, are requiring the test in 2023-2024. That compared with 55% in 2019 before the pandemic.

The SAT exam is also changing. Starting this month, the SAT is transitioning to a digital format that adapts to each test taker. Based on how the student performs on the first module of questions, the second will either be more or less difficult.

Brown said it would also keep two policies that have been criticized as helping wealthier students.

Brown is retaining preferences for “legacy” applicants whose parents graduated from the school and for the children of faculty and staff, while it studies the issue. The share of legacy students in Brown’s classes declined by about 30%. In the class that will graduate in 2027, 8% are legacies.

Early decision, when a student applies in November and commits to attending if accepted, will also stay. The practice is “attractive to prospective students and has contributed to efforts to enroll an undergraduate class that is both highly qualified and diverse,” the school said.

(Updates with provost comment in the fifth paragraph.)

