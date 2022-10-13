(Bloomberg) -- Brown University’s endowment fell 4.6% in its most recent fiscal year, adding to a growing list of US colleges reporting investment losses.

That’s a sharp reversal from the previous year, when Brown earned the highest returns among Ivy League endowments with a 52% gain. The fund, the smallest of the eight, was valued at $6.5 billion as of June 30, a $400 million decrease from fiscal 2021, the Providence, Rhode Island-based university said in an emailed statement.

Investments in college endowments declined the most since the 2008 financial crisis, losing a median 10.2% before fees for the fiscal year ending in June, according to data from Wilshire Trust Universe Comparison Service. The largest funds -- those with assets of more than $500 million -- fared better, gaining 0.9% over the period.

Equity markets fell sharply during that time, with the S&P losing 12% and the MSCI All World Index down 17%.

Columbia University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cornell University, Dartmouth College and the University of Pennsylvania have already reported fiscal 2022 returns. Columbia lost 7.6%, MIT fell 5.3%, Cornell declined 1.3% and Dartmouth slid 3.1%.

Penn’s endowment broke even for the period and Yale University gained 0.8%.

Last year, some colleges earned more than 50%, driven by venture capital and private equity.

