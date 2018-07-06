(Bloomberg) -- Brown University promoted Joseph Dowling III to the new post of chief executive officer as the $3.7 billion endowment restructures operations and looks to develop new investment opportunities.

Jane Dietze, managing director, replaces Dowling as chief investment officer, the Providence, Rhode Island-based school said in a statement on its website. Both moves in the investment office are effective this month.

University Trustee Robert Goodman, who chairs the investment committee, said in the statement that the CEO and CIO positions complement each other.

Dowling will lead the development of new partnerships and cultivate investment opportunities while Dietze will manage the investment office’s operations and lead the capital allocation and investment process, the school said.

Dowling had been CIO since 2013 of the 21-member investment office. He was previously the founder and CEO of Narragansett Asset Management, where he managed funds for institutions, pension funds and endowments.

Jane Dietze joined the endowment in December 2013 as managing director. She previously was director of private equity at Bowdoin College. Brown also named Joshua Kennedy a managing director. Kennedy joined the office as investment director in 2016.

Brown’s endowment is the smallest in the eight-member Ivy League, which is led by Harvard’s $37.1 billion.

Institutional Investor earlier reported the appointments.

To contact the reporter on this story: Janet Lorin in New York at jlorin@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Margaret Collins at mcollins45@bloomberg.net, Mary Romano

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.