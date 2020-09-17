(Bloomberg) -- Brown University settled a lawsuit over its representation of women in varsity sports, ending a dispute that started more than two decades ago.

The university announced on Thursday that it would restore to varsity status two women’s teams it had downgraded and that the 1998 pact that has governed the composition of its teams would end in August 2024.

