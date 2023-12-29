(Bloomberg) -- Browning West LP is demanding five seats on Gildan Activewear Inc.’s board as the Los Angeles-based investment firm escalates its fight with the t-shirt maker over the surprise firing of its CEO earlier this month.

Gildan’s former Chief Executive Officer Glenn Chamandy and Browning West partner Peter Lee are among the firm’s board nominees, according to a letter Browning West sent to Gildan. The investment fund held a 3.9% stake in the Montreal-based company as recently as Sept. 30, but said it raised it’s ownership level to approximately 5%, the threshold for calling a special shareholders meeting.

Browning West is calling for a shareholders’ meeting and also said it wants United Rentals Inc. chair Michael Kneeland installed as Gildan chair as well as former Walmart Inc. vice-president Karen Stuckey and Rona Inc. chief financial officer J.P. Towner on Gildan’s 11-person board.

Gildan Directors Say Board Lost Confidence in Ousted CEO

The director nominations set up a proxy fight to reinstate Chamandy. Multiple Gildan investors — including Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd., Turtle Creek Asset Management and Cardinal Management — have demanded the long-term CEO be reinstated.

“A critical mass of long-standing Gildan shareholders has clearly lost confidence in the current board due to its failure to carry out its most fundamental responsibility: selecting and retaining the best possible CEO,” Browning West founders Lee and Usman Nabi wrote in a letter to shareholders Friday.

The firm said that in weeks since CEO move, Gildan’s board has “ignored” the concerns of shareholders that collectively hold 35% of the company’s stock.

For its part, Gildan had said it lost confidence in Chamandy and was holding him accountable for not delivering on its growth strategy over the last two years. Chamandy personally owns nearly 2% of the company’s shares, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Gildan did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The stock is up 0.3% at 2:48 p.m. in Toronto on Friday.

