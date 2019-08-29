BRP CEO brushes off concerns over global economy, citing consumer confidence

The head of BRP Inc. said he sees encouraging consumer trends, despite some speculation of an economic slowdown, as the company raised its financial outlook for 2020 following record second-quarter revenues and a profit boost of 128 per cent.

Jose Boisjoli, chief executive of the maker of Ski-Doo snowmobiles and Sea-Doo watercraft, pointed to "strong" U.S. consumer spending, low unemployment and a year-over-year uptick in housing starts.

"We're not economists, but this is the thing that we believe is affecting our business. And so far we're very happy with the state of the economy and the consumer," Boisjoli told investors on a conference call Thursday.

"Despite talk of an economic slowdown, our industry remains healthy, our dealer traffic is good and we continue to observe strong retail trends in August."

Consumers may be showing resilience, but the overall economic picture is weakening. In the U.S. gross domestic product advanced at a moderate two per cent annual rate in the April-June quarter, down from a 3.1 per cent gain in the first quarter.

As it expands into the multi-billion-dollar fishing and pleasure boating market, BRP has slightly increased its exposure to the trade war between the U.S. and China, where the material for some of the company's boats originates.

Chief financial officer Sebastien Martel said the dent would be small, amounting at most to a $20-million hit over 12 months.

"The whole tariffs dispute between the U.S. and China is having minimal impact on our results," Martel said.

Earlier this month, the company closed a deal to acquire a majority stake in Australia's largest aluminum boat maker, Telwater Pty. Ltd., the firm's third push into watercraft in the past year after buying Alumacraft Boat Co. and Manitou Pontoon Boats last summer.

Last quarter, sales of utility vehicles and BRP's new three-wheeled motorcycle drove profits up to $93.3 million.

The company increased sales of its Can-Am side-by-side vehicles nearly 30 per cent year over year last quarter. Sales of its three-wheeled roadsters jumped more than 100 per cent, propelled by the new Can-Am Ryker.

With a starting price of US$8,500, the sporty trike nearly halves the price tag of its older cousin, the Can-Am Spyder, in a bid to attract riders who are younger and more cost-conscious than BRP's typical three-wheel buyer, whose average age is 59.

The buoyant outlook prompted BRP to boost its 2020 financial guidance to between $3.65 and $3.80 earnings per share, up from between $3.55 and $3.75.

The company, based in Valcourt, Que., now predicts revenue growth for the year to be 10 to 13 per cent compared with earlier expectations for growth of nine to 13 per cent.

Revenue in the company's second quarter rose nearly 21 per cent to $1.46 billion from $1.21 billion a year earlier, BRP said.

The profit amounted to 96 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended July 31, compared with a profit of $41.0 million or 41 cents per share in the same quarter last year.

On a normalized basis, BRP earned 71 cents per share for its most recent quarter, up from 66 cents per share a year ago. Analysts had expected 63 cents per share, according to financial data firm Refinitiv.

With a file from The Associated Press

