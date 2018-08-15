Bruce Campbell, president and portfolio manager at Campbell, Lee & Ross

Focus: Canadian large caps

MARKET OUTLOOK

Trade uncertainties are keeping world markets from going higher than the weak performance year-to-date. We have been climbing the wall of worry lately so that markets have had a bit of a third-quarter rebound. Global growth is still relatively positive and we believe a recession is still at least 12 months away. Digging through the fundamentals, there are good values in many places. We expect North American markets to grind their way somewhat higher through the balance of the year. Interest rates will still move a little higher in the fall as the situation warrants. Bond yields have gone sideways for a while, reflecting the uncertainty but if they resume going upwards, stock markets will follow.

TOP PICKS

MANULIFE FINANCIAL (MFC.TO)

Manulife is a beneficiary of higher rates, with good growth and the price-to-earnings multiple now below 10 times. Great value.

SNC-LAVALIN (SNC.TO)

SNC has good earnings growth, a growing backlog and exposure to Highway 407 in southern Ontario. Given the recent Saudi dust-up the stock is off 10 per cent, which is unjustified.

TRANSCANADA (TRP.TO)

A solid dividend/earnings growth story which has been held back this year given the macro pipeline controversies, but looks solid going forward.

PAST PICKS: AUG. 17, 2017

ENBRIDGE (ENB.TO)

We still own and like Enbridge. It bounced back nicely lately after Line 3 approval.

Then: $49.62

Now: $45.43

Return: -8%

Total return: -3%



CARDINAL ENERGY (CJ.TO)

We sold Cardinal early in the year and switched our energy focus to non-Canadian companies.

Then: $4.08

Now: $4.94

Return: 21%

Total return: 32%

TD BANK (TD.TO)

We still like and own TD. It’s our favourite bank.

Then: $63.73

Now: $77.65

Return: 22%

Total return: 26%

Total return average: 18%

