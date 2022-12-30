Bruce Campbell, president & portfolio manager, StoneCastle Investment Management

FOCUS: Canadian Stocks

MARKET OUTLOOK

North American equity markets are hitting All Time Highs on narrowing breadth under the surface. We would like to see this breadth expand in the new year to include mid cap and small cap companies to provide for a healthy continuation of the uptrend.

The top-down economic indicators we follow continue to show accelerating numbers in most areas of the economy. The effects of Omicron on the economy will need to be monitored carefully to ensure we are picking up on any potential slowdown like we experienced last summer because of the Delta variant.

Technical indicators that we follow peaked in March and April of 2021 and investors have since been showing a preference for large cap, more defensive stocks. We will continue to monitor this divergence between large and small as well as conservative and high growth in the months ahead.

Since the start of the Covid-19 outbreak, sector rotation changes have been frequent and positioning in the correct sectors has been important for portfolio returns. Each month we review our top-down indicators and assess the sector rotation during our monthly webinar. The next webinar is scheduled for January 11, 2022. To receive an invitation to the webinar, please send an email to info@stonecastlefunds.ca and we will add your email to our invite list.

TOP PICKS

Avanti Energy (AVN CVE)



Avanti is a Helium exploration company focused in Alberta and Montana. The company is led by experienced Oil and Gas veterans. The long-term demand for Helium continues to increase while the global supply is being disrupted. AVN will begin their drilling program in the next few days starting with one of their Montana properties. Last purchase was $2.07, funds own, I own it personally, and by my family owns it.

Verano Holdings (VRNO CNSX)



Verano is a vertically integrated US Multi State Operator in 12 US States. The company has 93 retail locations and 12 cultivation facilities. Looking out over the next year, we anticipate multiple catalysts that could result in closing the valuation gap with peers that trade at twice the multiple of Verano. Last purchase was $14.81, funds own, none owned personally, and none owned by my family.

Tricon Residential (TCN TSX)



Tricon owns and operates a portfolio of 35,000 single family and multifamily properties in 21 markets across Canada and the USA. Single family home inventory is close to a 30-year low while demographics continue to be a tailwind with many millennials entering the housing market for the first time. We expect TCN to continue to work on acquisitions to grow their portfolio to 50,000 homes in the next two years. Last purchase was $18.54, funds own, none owned personally, and none owned by my family.



DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO /FUND AVN Y Y Y VRNO N N Y TCN N N Y

PAST PICKS: December 8, 2020

Good Natured Products (GDNP TSXV)

Then: $1.22

Now: $0.74

Return: -39%

Total Return: -39%

Tamarack Valley Energy (TVE TSX)

Then: $1.00

Now: $3.88

Return: 288%

Total Return: 288%

Dye & Durham Ltd (DND TSX)

Then: $35.79

Now: $45.87

Return: 28%

Total Return: 28%

Total Return Average: 92%

DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND GDNP N N Y TVE N N Y DND N N Y

