MARKET OUTLOOK:

Markets have been correcting with multiple macro headwinds including the most well known; Inflation, interest rate increases and geopolitical tensions. All this uncertainty has investors fearful and in a mood to sell first and ask questions later.

Small- and mid-cap stocks started their correction a year ago after topping on Feb. 16, 2021. Since last fall, they have been joined by the large-cap stocks which have also undergone a correction year to date. We anticipate the small- and mid-cap stocks to be the first to emerge from the correction.

We continue to be concerned that as the quarter progresses, it will become evident that central banks are raising interest rates into a slowing economy. This will cause the economy to slow at an accelerated pace and could approach recessionary levels. Markets have already discovered this in the forward-looking numbers and is part of the reason for the correction.

In this environment of slowing economic numbers, there are still opportunities to generate returns in markets where nimble investors can follow the money flow to find attractive asset classes, sectors, and individual companies. Currently, the strongest sectors include energy, materials, select financials and consumer staples.

With investors fearful, sentiment has been pushed to levels where historically, markets have found a bottom. The challenge is sentiment can not always be used as an effective timing tool and must be used with other top-down indicators to help with the “all clear”.



TOP PICKS:

PetroShale Inc. (Soon to be Lucero Energy Corp) (PSH CVE)

Last purchase was $0.87.

This recently recapitalized junior exploration and development company is focused on multi-zone light oil in the North Dakota Bakken. The experienced management team has a track record of recapitalizing energy companies, growing them and successfully exiting the company. The management team invested alongside the recapitalization participating in 17 per cent of the $54.5-million recapitalization financing.



Just Kitchen Holdings (JK CVE)

Last purchase was $1.29 per share.

Just Kitchen is a network of commercial kitchens that provide restaurants with delivery only services to reach more customers efficiently. The company has 23 spokes across Taiwan and Hong Kong and is expanding into Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, and South Korea. They offer 18 in-house brands and 13 franchise brands. Recently signed a deal with 7-Eleven in Taiwan to produce food. Company is negotiating with several large brands for deals in Asia.



ProShares Short S&P 500 ETF (SH NYSE)

Last purchase was $14.09.

We expect market volatility to remain high over the next several months. Nimble investors can use the SH ETF to hedge their portfolios and take advantage of market moves. Investors should remain active with the ETF and not use it as a buy and hold investment.

DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND PSH CVE N N Y JK CVE Y Y Y SH NYSE N N Y





PAST PICKS: December 30, 2021

Avanti Energy (AVN CVE)

Then: $1.05

Now: $1.25

Return: 19%

Total Return: 19%

Verano Holdings (VRNO CNSX)

Then: $32.30

Now: $14.49

Return: -55%

Total Return: -55%

Tricon Residential (TCN TSX)

Then: $11.48

Now: $19.29

Return: 68%

Total Return: 71%

Total Return Average: 12%

DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND AVN CVE Y Y Y VRNO CNSX Y Y Y TCN TSX Y N N





