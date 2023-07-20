Bruce Murray, CEO, The Murray Wealth Group

FOCUS: North American growth stocks

MARKET OUTLOOK:

The markets have had a very good last 12 months, with both the S&P 500 and MSCI World Indices up by over 22 per cent. Growth stocks did even better, with our Global Growth Portfolio rising 32.5 per cent. Think back to a year ago, and many investors were panicking over a coming recession as pandemic shutdowns caused substantial shortages, leading to higher prices and inducing central banks to sharply raise rates with the most significant increase ever in such a short period of time.

Many observers, however, ignored the common sense part, i.e., that an economy can’t go into recession when demand exceeds supply. Therefore, markets rebounded and powered through as increasing production led to more efficiency and therefore higher margins, and market confidence returned. We still have a way to go as, for example, many consumer durables remain in short supply. An inevitable slowdown will occur only once supply pushes through demand, but we continue to find attractive opportunities in the market and will remain fully invested.

Scientific and technology-based companies across a broad spectrum of the market have strong outlooks as both medical and AI opportunities abound. There still may be a classic cyclical slowdown coming when production finally recovers, but this should be accompanied by a significant reduction in interest rates. In summary, we remain constructive on stocks and are fully invested.

TOP PICKS

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO NYSE)

Since 2006, TMO has consolidated the life sciences tools & diagnostics (LST&Dx) industry through over 100 acquisitions, creating a one-stop US$44-billion behemoth for the tools needed to develop new products for the biopharma industry. TMO is selling at 22x 2023 eps and growing about 12 per cent p. a. We believe biotechnology spending will continue to increase as scientific breakthroughs lead to the development of a plethora of new products from mass spectrometers to automated DNA analyzers to services like contract research outsourcing. We are targeting a stock price return in the mid-teens p.a. for the next several years.

Qualcomm (QCOM NASD)

QCOM is the leader in wireless communication chips, with a massive patent portfolio, growing with the expansion of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) in the automotive industry. QCOM is a more mature chip company, selling at a market p/e or below, as eps will fall about 30 per cent to about US$8.30 for FY September 2023 as cellphone sales decline. However, eps are expected to grow about 10 per cent p.a. for several years as cellphone sales stabilize and ADAS grows. At 16x 2024 consensus eps of $9.65, we look for a 25 per cent potential return.

Major Drilling (MDI TSX)

With the world needing copper, lithium and other metals to feed the increasing need to expand electrification of energy; many new deposits will need to be brought on stream. MDI is the world’s leader in independent exploration drilling. We are seeing more activity in these sectors as well as in gold, where firmer prices are encouraging exploration. The company is net debt free and selling around 10x trailing eps. The stock is not well followed due to its smaller market capitalization ($730 million), but the mean target price is $16.50, and thus, there is potential for very significant upside.

DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND TMO NYSE Y Y Y QCOM NASD Y Y Y MDI TSX Y Y Y

PAST PICKS: June 28, 2022

Meta Platforms (META NASD)

Then: US$160.68

Now: US$310.78

Return: 93%

Total Return: 93%

Alphabet (GOOG NASD)

Then: US$2,251.43

Now: US$122.66 (After 20-for-1 stock split on July 18, 2022)

Return: 9%

Total Return: 9%

Aritzia (ATZ TSX)

Then: $35.59

Now: $27.23

Return: -23%

Total Return: -23%

Total Return Average: 26%