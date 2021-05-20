Bruce Murray, CEO and CIO of The Murray Wealth Group

FOCUS: North American growth stocks

MARKET OUTLOOK:

The incredible market rally over the past 14 months has been the result of a recovery from the fears of COVID and a massive productivity boost to the global economy fuelled by the need to work from home, shop from home and refocus leisure to outdoor and home streaming activities such as Peloton, online gaming, or Netflix.

Jonathan Golub of Credit Suisse calculates the Q1, 2021 S&P500 EPS growth at 46.3 per cent which he expects to rise to 57.5 per cent in Q2 as we anniversary the initial panic and shutdown of the economy. S&P quarterly EPS peaked at US$42 in Q4 of 2019 before bottoming at US$28 in Q2 last year. He expects EPS in 2022 to reach US$208. Thus, the market is selling at just under 20X, which is not unreasonable given current interest rates and strong forecast earnings growth.

The market’s wall of worry features the peaking of eps momentum, the elevated valuation of technology, rising inflation and hence rising interest rates. We expect market volatility will remain elevated for the next few months as these issues are resolved. We believe the new economy part of the market will continue to gain share of GDP and market profitability over the next decade, making these stocks attractive investments for long-term investors. The next few quarters will also see industrial and commodity strength as these producers continue struggling to catch up with demand. The rise of these stocks has been spectacular, and investors must be aware of the probability of sharp reversals such as we have seen with lumber this week. We still like certain commodity plays such as steel, oil and metals for the short term and uranium longer term.

In conclusion, we remain constructive on the market outlook, seeing the opportunity to make attractive returns through our stock picking processes.

TOP PICKS:

Bruce Murray's Top Picks Bruce Murray, CEO and CIO of The Murray Wealth Group discusses his top picks: Amazon, Zalando SE ADR and Major Drilling.

Amazon (AMZN NASD)

Amazon is on the cusp of a massive step change in profitability. EPS growth is poised to grow 30 per cent over the next five years which is a 1x PEG ratio (growth-adjusted P/E) on 2023 numbers. Ongoing investment in the traditional e-commerce delivery business will continue to keep profit margins low but further increases the company’s moat built on convenience. The driver of the profit growth in the near term will come from its higher margin business including AWS, subscription growth and digital advertising. With limited competitors (we’d argue Microsoft and Walmart are its only true competitors with scale), Amazon should enjoy strong returns through the next decade.

Zalando SE ADR (ZLNDY OTC)

Zalando is the European leader in online fashion and apparel with 38 million customers. This leadership position provides Zalando with the most data, which helps with curation and sales conversion. The company is transitioning from a wholesale model to a platform model whereby retailers can sell on Zalando and utilize the company’s broad fulfillment infrastructure while maintaining control over inventory and pricing. With the new initiatives, Zalando is targeting gross market value (GMV) growth of 200 per cent (from $10B to $30B) in the next five years. As the company scales, its margins should improve and given the capital light nature of an online platform, return on equity should accelerate. As ROE improves, the company will compound capital at higher rates which should lead to upwards earnings revisions and a premium valuation.

Major Drilling (MDI TSX)

Major Drilling is a diamond drill contractor that performs exploration drilling on behalf of mining companies. The company is poised to benefit from the upcoming commodity cycle with a well-maintained fleet and clean balance sheet, particularly as its competitors struggle with high debt loads and reactivation capital requirements. With metal & mining prices at record highs (an RBC basket of mining commodities is up 16 per cent ytd) and exploration financing increasing, Major Drilling should benefit from utilization and pricing improvements. The company recently flexed its financial power by acquiring Australian-based McKay Drilling, providing a strong franchise down under in an accretive deal that should boost EPS 20 per cent. The shares have started to respond to the favourable conditions but as a high leverage play to the cycle, we believe the shares could eventually trade near the $20 mark if conditions remain strong.

DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND AMZN NASD Y Y Y ZLNDY OTC Y Y Y MDI TSX Y Y Y

PAST PICKS: August 24, 2020

Bruce Murray's Past Picks Bruce Murray, CEO and CIO of The Murray Wealth Group discusses his past picks: Intuitive Surgical, Morgan Stanley and Linamar.

Intuitive Surgical (ISRG NASD)

Still hold as robotic surgery penetration is low, but continuously gaining market share. It’s a classic long-term investment.

Then: $695.74

Now: $824.00

Return: 18%

Total Return: 18%

Morgan Stanley (MS NYSE)

Highest class financial with leading position in global capital markets and growing high touch investment management

Then: $52.37

Now: $85.51

Return: 63%

Total Return: 66%

Linamar (LNR TSX)

Early cyclical with leading manufacturing technology, growing market share in EV and fuel cells. Still have target of well over $100 with current business.

Then: $42.60

Now: $73.05

Return: 71%

Total Return: 72%

Total Return Average: 52%

DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND ISRG NASD Y Y Y MS NYSE Y Y Y LNR TSX Y Y Y

WEBSITE: https://murraywealthgroup.com/